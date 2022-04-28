Fairlands Valley Spartans trio enjoy memorable Boston Marathon

Michelle Reeves and Stuart Haycroft of Fairlands Valley Spartans after finishing the Boston Marathon. - Credit: FVS

There was one big party for the three Fairlands Valley Spartans who headed across the pond for the Boston Marathon.

Held somewhat surprisingly in glorious sunshine, the trio of Michelle Reeves, Stuart Haycroft and Jackie Downes took on the famous route with the first two able to run together for the first 20 miles.

That took them over the hills and with Reeves still feeling fresh, she bounded away to finish in three hours six minutes 21 seconds, with Haycroft coming in at 3:18:16.

Downes, who had set up slightly later than the her team-mates, completed it in 4:15:23.

North Herts Road Runners also had a runner at Boston, although this was the Lincolnshire version, not the one in Massachusetts.

Greg Bowie finished that in 4:59.58.

Stuart Overton of North Herts Road Runners ran two half marathons in a week. - Credit: NHRR

Stuart Overton took on the half-marathon distance at the event, coming home in sixth place with a time of 1:15:44, and he followed it up with the Worthing Half Marathon less than a week later.

He was seventh in Sussex in a time of 1:16:02.

Overton said, “Both courses are pan flat with the potential for PB and fast times. However, the fens and coast are also prone to some winds which was the case in both.

"Although not strong they were just enough to dull the legs."

Bowie and James Dalton also reached personal milestones as they ran their 100th parkrun, both coming at Letchworth.

Back at Fairlands Valley there was a glut of medals at the Hertfordshire County AAA Veteran Championships, held on the Ridlins track in Stevenage.

The club took 17 golds with Tessa Stephenson, Andrea Westcott, Sharon Crowley, Jim Brown, Carolyn Ansell, Stuart Archer, Paul Shelley, Suzy Hawkins, Dave Stephenson, and Susan and Ciaran McAneny.

There was also a silver for Thomas Sauka.