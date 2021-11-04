Horrible Baldock Beast still enjoyed by some despite the awful weather conditions
- Credit: NHRR
It wasn't spooky so much but the Baldock Beast provided plenty of horror on Halloween for athletes.
With conditions described by North Herts Road Runners' Richard Weber as "horrible wind and rain", the club still managed to come away with team and individual prizes at the demanding and hilly 13.1-mile course between Baldock and Sandon.
The Squirrels had 33 taking part with Tash Pitman, Anna Greetham and Kat Hinitt carrying off the female team prize and the quartet of Tom Webb, Matt Sayers, Stewart Overton and Ben Sewell taking the men’s honours.
Webb also won the individual race in a superb time of one hour 20 minutes 55 seconds and Pitman was first lady in 1:37:48.
Weber managed his second best half-marathon time with 1:51:40 while Andrew Coates was just two seconds over the two-hour mark.
Fairlands Valley Spartans had six involved with all declaring it wasn't a race for personal bests.
Neil Robinson was the first back in 1:58:58 while the first of the club's three females to return was Karen Ellis in 2:05:23.
The others, Tricia Hopper and Karen Liddle, finished together in 2:31:47.
Tim Robinson, who still had the Beachy Head Marathon in his legs, clocked 2:07:35 and Michael O’Keefe arrived home in 2:20:28.