Herts Half Marathon and 10k bring big field to Knebworth House

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:45 AM November 11, 2021
North Herts Road Runners had a good squad taking part in the Herts Half Marathon and the Herts 10k at Knebworth House.

The Herts Half Marathon and 10k races at Knebworth House brought plenty of runners to the start line.

North Herts Road Runners had several taking part, with both races starting in front of the house and following a loop round the grounds before heading out into the countryside.

North Herts Road Runners had a good squad taking part in the Herts Half Marathon and the Herts 10k at Knebworth House.

Ian Harvey set a PB as the the first Squirrel home in the half marathon, clocking one hour 35 minutes 33 seconds, as did Ben Ryan with a time of 1:40:28.

And despite it being her third half-marathon in a month, Kat Hinnitt managed to complete the hilly and challenging route in a course-best time of 1:48:13.

Elywn Howell and Russ Hagan both opted for the 10k race but it didn't stop the fast runs as the pair achieved PBs, with Howell coming in at 44:38 and winning his age category while Hagan managed 51:06.

Some of the Stevenage Striders who took part in the Herts Half Marathon and the Herts 10k at Knebworth House.

Stevenage Striders also had good numbers at the event with Helder Soares (1:25:25) their keading man in the half and Andrea Skidmore and Hannah West crossing the line together for the ladies in 1:49:50.

In the 10k the fastest Strider male was Lennie Cant (1:02:48) while the leading female was Vicky Walker Nolan (59:48).

Some of the Stevenage Striders who took part in the Herts Half Marathon and the Herts 10k at Knebworth House.

Five Fairlands Valley Spartans took part with Tony Randfield and Luke Gurney both setting PBs of 1:35:54 and 1:56:08 in the half.

Mark Williams also did the half, one day after setting a new marathon PB of 3:46:01 at the Thames Meander Marathon.

