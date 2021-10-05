Yuko Gordon misses world record at London Marathon by less than a minute

Published: 3:09 PM October 5, 2021

Yuko Gordon of Fairlands Valley Spartans came within a minute of the W70 masters world record at the London Marathon. - Credit: FVS

The return of the London Marathon for the first time since 2019 had plenty of athletes - and volunteers - making their to the capital from north Herts.

Fairlands Valley Spartans arrive at the 2021 London Marathon. - Credit: FVS

Fairlands Valley Spartans had 20 running the race while a squad of them helped on the baggage buses.

Yuko Gordon almost made it a memorable day, finishing in three hours 25 minutes 30 seconds and missing out on the masters W70 marathon world record by 42 seconds

Danny Scanlon of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the 2021 London Marathon. - Credit: FVS

Suzy Hawkins clocked 3:11:36 just weeks after completing a triathlon while Ashley Johnson and Danny Scanlon both completed their first marathon event, Johnson having only rain a virtual one last year and Scanlon none at all.

Another first-time London runner was Ada Janusiene, finishing in 5:03:05, while at the other end of the sacle Jim Brown's 20th London Marthon ended in 4:44:11.

Jim Brown of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the 2021 London Marathon. - Credit: PENNY SCHENKEL

Hazel Smith set a new PB of 4:23:24 while mum Cathy Craig clocked in at 5:40:21 and three Spartans beat the three hour barrier - Simon Jackson (2:44:54), Andrew Patterson (2:47:58) and Adrian Busolini (2:48:52).

North Herts Road Runners also had some record-breaking runs among their 12 finishers.

Matt Sayers set a new V45 club record of 2:39:24, finishing just four seconds ahead of V50 Squirrel Mark Vaughan.

Sayers said: “It’s fantastic to be back at London, the atmosphere was electric and the support from club-mates around the course amazing.

"Running a PB and automatically qualifying for next year was the icing on the cake.”

Vaughan’s debut marathon was yet another club best and the third new entry in the NHRR record book was Nick Mapeli who clocked 2:55:33 in the V55 group.

Stewart Overton broke three-hours in 2:57:21 and there was a PB for Sophie Thrussell in 3:17:27.

Natalie Lawrence (3:01:59), Anna Gibson (4:06:46), Steve Brenton (4:24:23), Sue Foot (4:39:30), Julie Toland (4:43:45), Lindsay Cook (4:59:43), Arnie Parmar (5:07:04) and Andrew Porter (5:20:06) were the others involved, many raising money for charity.

Stevenage Striders also had a number competing both at the event and virtually.

Of those on the course at London Vicki McIver was the quickest in 3:53:21.