Marathon fever takes athletes from London to Manchester

Published: 8:15 AM October 14, 2021

Four of the eight Fairlands Valley Spartans finishers at the Manchester Marathon. - Credit: FVS

After the fun and games of London there were more marathons for Fairlands Valley Spartans to enjoy - with a trip to Manchester on the agenda.

Eight undertook the journey with the event being Paul and Alison Shelley's second over the distance.

Wendy Tharani and Fiona Clarke of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Manchester Marathon. - Credit: FVS

Paul improved his personal best by 14 minutes to finish in three hours 13 minutes 36 seconds while Alison took 23 minutes off her previous with 4:13:16.

Fiona and Matt Clarke of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Manchester Marathon. - Credit: FVS

Matt Clarke was pleased to beat four hours with a time of 3:58:01 while Fiona Clarke completed her third and final marathon of the year, all of which she has been raising money for East & North Hertfordshire Hospitals Trust.

Matt Clarke of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Manchester Marathon. - Credit: FVS

Wendy Tharani (4:38:55), David Pattman (4:01:07), Steven Dobner (4:12:53) and Liz Smith (5:10:34) were the others.

Ollie Gorbas of Stevenage Striders after the Manchester Marathon. - Credit: STEVENAGE STRIDERS

Ollie Gorbas of Stevenage Striders also ran at Manchester, his 15th marathon, completing it in 3:32:50.

Sarah Goodyear of Stevenage Striders after the Royal Parks Half Marathon. - Credit: STEVENAGE STRIDERS

Another Strider had an fine outing at the Royal Parks Half Marathon.

Sarah Goodyear finishing in 3:11, an impressive time considering she has recovered from having Leukaemia last year.