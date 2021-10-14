Marathon fever takes athletes from London to Manchester
- Credit: FVS
After the fun and games of London there were more marathons for Fairlands Valley Spartans to enjoy - with a trip to Manchester on the agenda.
Eight undertook the journey with the event being Paul and Alison Shelley's second over the distance.
Paul improved his personal best by 14 minutes to finish in three hours 13 minutes 36 seconds while Alison took 23 minutes off her previous with 4:13:16.
Matt Clarke was pleased to beat four hours with a time of 3:58:01 while Fiona Clarke completed her third and final marathon of the year, all of which she has been raising money for East & North Hertfordshire Hospitals Trust.
Wendy Tharani (4:38:55), David Pattman (4:01:07), Steven Dobner (4:12:53) and Liz Smith (5:10:34) were the others.
Ollie Gorbas of Stevenage Striders also ran at Manchester, his 15th marathon, completing it in 3:32:50.
Another Strider had an fine outing at the Royal Parks Half Marathon.
Sarah Goodyear finishing in 3:11, an impressive time considering she has recovered from having Leukaemia last year.