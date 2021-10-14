Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Marathon fever takes athletes from London to Manchester

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:15 AM October 14, 2021   
Four of the eight Fairlands Valley Spartans finishers at the Manchester Marathon.

Four of the eight Fairlands Valley Spartans finishers at the Manchester Marathon. - Credit: FVS

After the fun and games of London there were more marathons for Fairlands Valley Spartans to enjoy - with a trip to Manchester on the agenda.

Eight undertook the journey with the event being Paul and Alison Shelley's second over the distance.

Wendy Tharani and Fiona Clarke of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Manchester Marathon.

Wendy Tharani and Fiona Clarke of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Manchester Marathon. - Credit: FVS

Paul improved his personal best by 14 minutes to finish in three hours 13 minutes 36 seconds while Alison took 23 minutes off her previous with 4:13:16.

Fiona and Matt Clarke of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Manchester Marathon.

Fiona and Matt Clarke of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Manchester Marathon. - Credit: FVS

Matt Clarke was pleased to beat four hours with a time of 3:58:01 while Fiona Clarke completed her third and final marathon of the year, all of which she has been raising money for East & North Hertfordshire Hospitals Trust.

Matt Clarke of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Manchester Marathon.

Matt Clarke of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Manchester Marathon. - Credit: FVS

Wendy Tharani (4:38:55), David Pattman (4:01:07), Steven Dobner (4:12:53) and Liz Smith (5:10:34) were the others.

Ollie Gorbas of Stevenage Striders after the Manchester Marathon.

Ollie Gorbas of Stevenage Striders after the Manchester Marathon. - Credit: STEVENAGE STRIDERS

Ollie Gorbas of Stevenage Striders also ran at Manchester, his 15th marathon, completing it in 3:32:50.

Sarah Goodyear of Stevenage Striders after the Royal Parks Half Marathon.

Sarah Goodyear of Stevenage Striders after the Royal Parks Half Marathon. - Credit: STEVENAGE STRIDERS

Another Strider had an fine outing at the Royal Parks Half Marathon.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after Stevenage e-scooter crash
  2. 2 Child abuse investigation dropped after hotel lost CCTV
  3. 3 Letchworth paedophile jailed for sexual activity with a child
  1. 4 Voyeur guilty of 13 offences at music festival
  2. 5 Opening of long-awaited Stevenage supermarket
  3. 6 New plans for Kwik Fit site proposed
  4. 7 Developers confirm controversial plans for Hitchin flats to go to appeal
  5. 8 Dog walker's terror as swarm of wasps attack
  6. 9 New funding for social housing earmarked for independent living scheme
  7. 10 Triple murderer's prison transfer after torture concerns

Sarah Goodyear finishing in 3:11, an impressive time considering she has recovered from having Leukaemia last year.

Athletics
Stevenage News
Hitchin News
Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Codicote Green Belt homes Ashill Land Ltd

Planning and Development

Go-ahead for 160 homes on village Green Belt

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Carl Walker from Benington and Paul Parsons from Ware pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine

Herts Live

Two jailed for conspiracy to supply cocaine

Court reporter

Logo Icon
Stevenage's Locarno Ballroom opened 60 years ago, in October 1961

Celebrating 60 years of Stevenage's Locarno Ballroom

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Cinnabar on Stevenage High Street.

Herts Live

Stevenage man arrested after assault in smoking area

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon