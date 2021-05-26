Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Arthur Read makes Stevenage stay a permanent one

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:04 PM May 26, 2021    Updated: 12:07 PM May 26, 2021
Arthur Read celebrates his first Stevenage goal against Carlisle United

Arthur Read has made his loan move to Stevenage from Brentford a permanent one. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Arthur Read has made his temporary stay at Stevenage a permanent one after switching full-time from Brentford.

The 21-year-old midfielder had originally joined Alex Revell’s men last summer and played 38 times last season, scoring twice and picking up the player of the month award for October.

Speaking to the club's website he said: "Discussions have been ongoing for a while now. I am pleased we got it over the line, and I am really looking forward to next season now.

“The manager was happy with how my first season went. I developed a lot and I've still got a lot more to give.”

Revell, the Boro boss, added: "It is great news that Arthur has decided to stay with us. He is someone who has improved throughout the season and has really shown his quality since Christmas.

"He is a young lad, still learning the game, but has shown real talent in his play. We are delighted with him and his progress, and we want to help him develop into a top player at this level and above."

Read is the second summer signing after Jake Taylor joined from Exeter City.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It felt like being stalked' - police to pay £35,000 compensation after officer's gross misconduct
  2. 2 Plan for 200 flats on Stevenage Office Outlet site
  3. 3 'Our final chapter' - closure for town centre staple Burrs shoe store
  1. 4 Concerns grow for missing Stevenage woman
  2. 5 Hitchin man arrested on suspicion of GBH
  3. 6 Teacher who kissed pupils banned from profession
  4. 7 Date announced for outdoor pool reopening
  5. 8 Driver left shaken after two men flagged her down and demanded money
  6. 9 Nurse hula hoops non-stop for hours in aid of research
  7. 10 Drop-in COVID vaccine sessions available this week
Stevenage FC
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage Borough Council contractor carrying out work at a flat

Stevenage Borough Council

Council breaks safety laws in major refurb of flat blocks

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference addressing the Indian variant

COVID-19: Indian variant reported in 75 per cent of cases in Stevenage

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A three-day closure at London King’s Cross in June will mark the end of a multi-million pound station upgrade.

Rail passengers warned of three-day closure at King's Cross station

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
People wait to receive their Covid-19 vaccine at the NHS vaccine centre that has been set up at Robe

Coronavirus | Updated

Walk-in vaccinations to continue in Herts

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus