Arthur Read makes Stevenage stay a permanent one

Published: 12:04 PM May 26, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM May 26, 2021

Arthur Read has made his loan move to Stevenage from Brentford a permanent one. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Arthur Read has made his temporary stay at Stevenage a permanent one after switching full-time from Brentford.

The 21-year-old midfielder had originally joined Alex Revell’s men last summer and played 38 times last season, scoring twice and picking up the player of the month award for October.

Speaking to the club's website he said: "Discussions have been ongoing for a while now. I am pleased we got it over the line, and I am really looking forward to next season now.

“The manager was happy with how my first season went. I developed a lot and I've still got a lot more to give.”

Revell, the Boro boss, added: "It is great news that Arthur has decided to stay with us. He is someone who has improved throughout the season and has really shown his quality since Christmas.

"He is a young lad, still learning the game, but has shown real talent in his play. We are delighted with him and his progress, and we want to help him develop into a top player at this level and above."

Read is the second summer signing after Jake Taylor joined from Exeter City.