Three more points for Arlesey Town keeps them moving up the table

A penalty from Reece Cameron (left) gave Arlesey Town a 2-1 win over Crawley Green in the SSML Premier Division. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

An artificial surface helped Arlesey Town beat the rain gods - before adding Crawley Green to the vanquished.

Goals from Jake Davis and a penalty from Reece Cameron helped them to a 2-1 win and moved them up to sixth in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

It wasn't a vintage performance for the Blues, who still have a lengthy injury list, but manager Martin Standen will be pleased with the three points.

Both sides created chances in the early going, Mickey Shuttlewood clearing one off the line for Arlesey, while Cameron was denied by the keeper at close range.

Davis eventually found the net on 29 minutes after he beat his man and cut inside but with three minutes to go to half-time, the hosts levelled through Mathieu Racine.

But Arlesey were given a penalty moments later for pushing at a corner and after a short delay, Cameron calmly drove the ball home.

The second period didn't bring any more goals with the closest each side came being a cheeky effort from Marley Hamilton cleared off the line for Arlesey and a Racine shot that brought a fine save from Ryan Hilliard.

The games involving Hitchin Town, Baldock Town, Letchworth Eagles and Stotfold were all postponed because of waterlogged pitches.