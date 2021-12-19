Perfect start delights new Arlesey Town boss Martin Standen

Former Colney Heath defender and Harpenden Town manager Martin Standen took charge of his first game as Arlesey Town boss at London Colney. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Martin Standen couldn't have been happier after his first game in charge as boss of Arlesey Town - a thumping win over London Colney.

The Blues ran out 5-1 winners at Cotlandswick, scoring the first after just 19 seconds of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division match, and the manner of the performance delighted the former Harpenden Town boss.

He said: "It couldn’t have gone any better from the first minute and that set the tone for the rest of the game.

"It hasn’t been easy. I had three pull out last night wanting to follow the old manager which left us a bit short but I can’t fault them.

"It’s never easy [at London Colney], it is a cow-field, but as long as the players work hard for me, that is all I care about.

"We’ve got a front three or four that are frightening at this level and the level above.

"There is a lot to work with."

For the second week running, Arlesey had a hat-trick hero in their midst, Charlie Moss getting the treble at Colney following Reece Cameron's goals in the win over Holmer Green one week earlier.

Standen says that shows the strength in depth he is after.

He said: "I brought Reece in and he scored three. He couldn’t be here today but I’ve brought Charlie in and now he’s scored three.

"I bet poor Noah Costin is panicking now but it is all about competition for places and we’ve got it.

"We need an additional one or two but there is a future here.

"I could have brought eight or nine with me but that’s unfair and I wanted [the existing squad] to show me what they’ve got and give everyone a chance.

"It is a good group and all I’ve said to them is give me a bit of time and I’ll make sure we push as high as we go.

"The league is gone but I’m aiming to get to fourth or even third.

"That is something we can do if we keep pushing."

He also confirmed that for him, his playing days are over after starting the season in the Southern League at Colney Heath.

"I’m done," he said with a smile. "It wasn’t so much going up the level that did me, it was the travelling.

"But I’ve always wanted to get back into [management]. I love it and I think there is something I can offer the game from the side

"I wear my heart on my sleeve and hopefully that comes through via my sides and is portrayed in their performances.

"There is a long way to go but let’s see where we go.

"This is a great start and I’m happy."