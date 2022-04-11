Caretaker Adam focused on finishing the season but remains open to full-time appointment at Arlesey

Adam Randall is back as interim manager at Arlesey Town for the second time this season. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Adam Randall says he will continue to do what he can as caretaker boss at Arlesey Town - and he hasn't ruled out applying for the job full-time.

The full-back was handed the reins temporarily for the second time this season, first after the sacking of Chico Ramos in November and now after Martin Standen's resignation.

And Randall confirmed that while talks are ongoing about a permanent appointment, nothing is concrete yet.

He said: "For me I still need to think about what I want to do. I started the season as captain and if I can get my head round not being in a position to play, that can be a potential option.

"Ultimately I've got to do the right thing for me and if I decide to put my hat in the ring then I'll be fully committed and give it everything I've got.

"I'm having conversations with the club but nothing is committed at this time."

A draw with Oxhey Jets opened up his second spell in charge of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division club but two defeats have followed, the latest a 2-0 loss at home to Tring Athletic on Saturday

Archie Sayer went close in the first half after a wonderful passage of play featuring Reece Crowter but he sent his shot wide.

And second-half goals from Leo Farruch and Godlove Oppong handed the visitors the three points.

Arlesey now have two games remaining this year but Randall wants to recapture some positive feelings, starting with the derby against tenants Baldock Town.

He said: "Tring was a game of two halves for us. Going a goal behind turned it and we couldn’t get back into it.

"I didn't expect to be in this position again (interim manager) and it's a very different experience. The six games I previously did we were on a high, while now some of the guys have been drained from a confidence perspective and it's a bit of a different feeling.

"My focus for these next two games will be how we get back to enjoying football because we're here to enjoy it and you enjoy it when you win.

"We’ve got everything to play for because we don't want to feel like we did [against Tring]. We want to get that buzz back. We play for that buzz.

"Everyone associated around the club would feel a lot better if we get the three points against Baldock."