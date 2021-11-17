Managerless Arlesey Town produce four-star show against Leverstock Green

Arlesey Town responded to an incident-packed week by recording one of their best results of the season.

The Blues had sacked manager Chico Ramos after defeat to Stotfold in the SSML Challenge Trophy but with skipper Adam Randall in charge, they roared to a 4-1 win away to Leverstock Green in the league.

Star of the show was Reece Crowter who joined on loan from Ware in a deal that was already in the pipeline.

He scored twice, the first a half-volley on six minutes and the second just before half-time after he went round the keeper.

Sernad Hoxha had made it 2-0 on 30 minutes, pouncing on a spilled ball by Alfie Bonfield in the Levy goal,

Arlesey kept going after the break and it was no surprise when it became four just past the hour, Noah Costin with his first for the club.

The hosts pulled one back shortly after courtesy of a Kian Wilkes header but Town made sure their concentration levels were high to see out the game.

They host London Colney on Saturday and hope to have a new man in charge by then.