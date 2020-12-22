Domination and chances but none taken as Arlesey Town lose at Crawley Green

Published: 1:53 PM December 22, 2020

Arlesey Town put in another strong performance but forgot to pack their shooting boots as their trip to Crawley Green ended in a 2-0 defeat.

The Blues had plenty of possession and got themselves into threatening positions often but didn't take any of the chances, and their frustrations would have been intensified when they got back into the changing rooms to hear all grassroots football was suspended again.

They almost got off to the perfect start when a shot from out wide by Herculano Carvalho on three minutes outfoxed the home keeper only to hit the bar, with the rebound prodded wide by Boyan Dimov.

Jalen Miller was denied as he broke through and a flowing move between Argjend Ahmetaj and Ryan Lamond ended with the latter's cross being headed by Carvalho into the arms of the keeper.

But still the chances came the way of the visitors. A counter attack led by Manny Richardson gave Carvalho another shooting opportunity, which again was saved, and Miller was fouled twice, the first earning ex Arlesey man Aaron Browne a booking, as Crawley hung on.

The half ended with Richardson, Jandir Cruz and Dimov twice putting shots the wrong side of the goal frame and those misses soon came back to haunt Arlesey as Crawley Green took the lead two minutes after the restart.

It came from a corner by Phil Draycott that debutant goalkeeper Wa sa Lei was unable to keep out under his own crossbar.

It led to the first real period of home pressure with Arlesey only mounting the odd foray forward and ended with a second for the hosts, lofted over the stranded Lei by Sam Holmes on 76 minutes.

Richardson was replaced by Lincoln Gilmartin and it almost paid off as the substitute fed Lamond in the box. His shot was saved though and the rebound fired over the top by Bruno Brito.

Miller went close for Town, heading a free-kick off the foot of the post, while Alex Taylor shot wide.

The final two chances fell to another debutant, D'Norfe Dias Vaz, and Miller but neither connected properly and with it went Arlesey's last hopes of rescuing anything.

They are now 15th ahead of the newest and undetermined break.