New Arlesey Town boss 'ticks a huge amount of boxes' says chairman Dave Kitson

Arlesey Town chairman Dave Kitson wants to make the club a central hub in the community. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

The appointment of a new manager at Arlesey Town is just the next step in chairman Dave Kitson's vision for a true community club.

The Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side have named Nick Brown as successor to Martin Standen, who departed in March due to "personal reasons".

Brown arrives from Isthmian League Leatherhead where he was the U23 manager and comes "highly recommended" according to Kitson.

But the search, which attracted more than 70 applicants, also allowed the Blues to consider exactly what they needed in a manager

The chairman said: "We sat down and decided what it is we want to do and we put a proper plan in place.

"Most of the managers at this level come in and tell you how they are going to win the league for you and while that is always nice to hear, at the same time you are not building anything. It is all built on sand.

"So we decided that we wanted to get our youth system back in place and build a proper community football club.

"That helped us narrow down and laser in on who the perfect person would be to do something from top to bottom, not just run the first team.

"There were a few candidates who stood out but Nick was head and shoulders above them.

"He ticks a huge amount of boxes."

The first stage of the process had been the redevelopment of the clubhouse, which is open to all in the village and beyond.

Kitson said: "The club needs the local people and I do believe that local people need the football club.

"We built the clubhouse and we had a snapshot of what it could be like when the U10s were having their presentation day.

"We want a safe environment for the kids where you can be happy and catch up with friends.

"We want the kids as mascots and the parents to enjoy match days.

"When I go, this place will be buzzing with families and kids and it will be a proper place where the community comes."

The club are also on the lookout for "as big a group of volunteers" as they can get to help with the jobs that need doing around the New Lamb Meadow.

Anyone who can help should contact the club by emailing info@arleseytownfc.co.uk or calling 01462 734504.



