New badge for Arlesey Town designed by Etonbury Academy student
- Credit: ARLESEY TOWN FC
Arlesey Town have unveiled a new badge after a design competition attracted hundreds of entries from one of the town's schools.
The competition was launched by the committee of the Hitchin Road-based football club at Etonbury Academy and the winner was 12-year-old Emma Martin.
Arlesey chairman, Dave Kitson, said: "It’s a prestigious school and it is on our doorstep so I got in touch with the headmaster and the art department and set-up a competition for their pupils to design a new badge.
"There were 500 entries and we picked a winner, Emma Martin.
"She will officially unveil that at our grand opening."
And the competition is just one the ways the former Reading. Portsmouth and Stoke city striker is looking to spread word of the club's new direction.
"When I talk about engaging with the community, this is what I mean," he said.
"There are now 500 kids who have gone home and told parents about the local football club.
Most Read
- 1 Person hit by train between Hitchin and St Neots
- 2 Work space set to open in town centre as part of £2m project
- 3 Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Alexandra Palace
- 4 Woman taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds after Stevenage incident
- 5 'The small town of Stevenage was a close-knit community' - former resident looks back on town's 75th anniversary
- 6 Balstock is back! Bumper line-up as festival returns
- 7 Netballers embark on fundraising feat in memory of teammate
- 8 More than 150 donation boxes delivered to Afghan refugees in Herts
- 9 Free season tickets for Arlesey households and revamped clubhouse heralds new era at town's football club
- 10 Friends hold live music festival for terminally ill Ricky
"They all know about us now and these are all the little things we have to be busy with."