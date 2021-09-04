New badge for Arlesey Town designed by Etonbury Academy student

Published: 12:45 PM September 4, 2021

Arlesey Town have unveiled a new badge after a design competition attracted hundreds of entries from one of the town's schools.

The competition was launched by the committee of the Hitchin Road-based football club at Etonbury Academy and the winner was 12-year-old Emma Martin.

Arlesey chairman, Dave Kitson, said: "It’s a prestigious school and it is on our doorstep so I got in touch with the headmaster and the art department and set-up a competition for their pupils to design a new badge.

"There were 500 entries and we picked a winner, Emma Martin.

"She will officially unveil that at our grand opening."

The new badge of Arlesey Town Football Club will take pride of place behind the new of their newly-revamped clubhouse. - Credit: ARLESEY TOWN FC

And the competition is just one the ways the former Reading. Portsmouth and Stoke city striker is looking to spread word of the club's new direction.

"When I talk about engaging with the community, this is what I mean," he said.

"There are now 500 kids who have gone home and told parents about the local football club.

"They all know about us now and these are all the little things we have to be busy with."