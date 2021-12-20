Being caretaker boss 'turned my life upside down' says Arlesey Town's Adam Randall

Adam Randall is back as a player after his stint as caretaker manager of Arlesey Town. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

It's been a whirlwind month for Arlesey Town's Adam Randall but it ended with him back in his happy place - on the pitch.

The defender was asked to take temporary charge after the club parted with former boss Chico Ramos and he did a fine job, losing just once in his six games in the dugout.

But with new man Martin Standen taking charge of his first game on Saturday, a 5-1 win away to London Colney, Randall was able to switch back to something far more familiar.

The now former caretaker manager said: "My life got turned upside down football wise.

"I’d never had to think about how to prepare for training, I never had to think about who was playing, what shape or formation will we play, what kit are we in, the warm-up tops and all that type of stuff.

"I was thrown in at the deep end but we were able to get through it and you saw just what a good squad we have.

"We have a good bunch of lads and quality going forward and at the back.

"I just try to use that and do what was asked of me for four or five weeks and I came out alive.

"It was a good experience for me but I definitely enjoyed putting the boots back on and getting back out into the middle."

His appearance at Cotlandswick in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division game, however, came with its own issues.

He said: "I came into the game not knowing what to expect.

"I’ve been injured for quite a while so this was the first 90 minutes in two or three months.

"Firstly I’m glad we got the win and secondly I’m glad I’m not falling apart.

"It is a good day all round."