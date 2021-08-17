Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
SSML Premier Division: Positive start to the season continues for Arlesey Town

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:12 PM August 17, 2021   
Bruno Brito scored Arlesey Town's first goal in the win at Ardley United

Bruno Brito scored Arlesey Town's first goal in the win at Ardley United. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Arlesey Town's positive start to the season continued with a victory on the road at Ardley Town in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

They picked up a win in the FA Cup over Thetford Town after starting the league campaign with a draw at much-fancied Harpenden Town.

This 2-0 win in Oxfordshire came courtesy of a goal in each half, Bruno Brito and substitute Herculano Carvalho the men on target.

It lifts them up to sixth in the early table but the picture is less rosy for Baldock Town who are still looking for their first points of the season following a 4-2 defeat at home to another of the pre-season favourites, Oxhey Jets.

Ashley Hay equalised twice for the Reds, the second five minutes into the second period.

Parity didn't last too long though and a fourth for the visitors 13 minutes from time condemned the hosts to  a second league loss.

Both Baldock and Arlesey are in FA Cup action with the latter hosting Bugbrooke St Michaels on Saturday and Grays Athletic visiting New Lamb Meadow 24 hours later.

