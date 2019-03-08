Advanced search

Ansell wants rival Benn next after win over former Southern Area champion

PUBLISHED: 15:31 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 02 October 2019

Tom Ansell beat Jamie Speight on Saturday night. Picture: Ben Katzler/Instagram: @benkatzler

Hitchin boxer Tom Ansell is targeting a fight with Harley Been after picking up a points victory in his latest bout on Saturday, despite a late change of opponent.

Action from the fight between Harley Benn and Lee Hallett at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOAction from the fight between Harley Benn and Lee Hallett at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

The welterweight was set to battle Carl Turney at York Hall, but after he withdrew, Ansell was given a late replacement opponent who had plenty of pedigree.

"The fight was good," Ansell told CometSport.

"I had a late change of opponent on the day so I was fighting a guy called Jamie Speight who is an ex-Southern Area champ, so it was a good learning fight.

"It was a much harder fight than I anticipated going on what he's done in his career, so it was good.

"It was only a four round fight due to the change, but I won every round so it was all good."

Despite the late change, the 26-year-old wasn't intimidate, saying: "If my coach has okayed it then I trust that I'm going to win.

"Waking up I knew I was going to win so my mindset didn't change."

The Hitchin fighter revealed his desire to fight Harley Benn - son of former WBO middleweight and WBC super-middleweight champion Nigel Benn - next.

The pair have exchange words on social media in the past, and Ansell is confident he can knock him out while also accusing him of avoiding the fight before.

"I want to fight Harley Benn," said a determined Ansell.

"We've had a bit of a spat on social media. When I lost he messaged me trying to rile me up a little bit, so I called him out before the King of Herts fight in Stevenage against Lee Hallett - who I've already beaten - and he lost.

"It's the fight that makes sense to make. My promoter put over a bid to fight him and Frank Warren turned it down.

"He obviously doesn't want to fight me because I'll knock him out.

"That fight makes sense and it'll be good to have the Benn name on my record. I want that fight as soon as I can."

