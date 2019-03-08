new

Ansell reveals title hopes as Hitchin welterweight gets up for York Hall bout

Letchworth boxer Tom Ansell trains at his new gym. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Hitchin boxer Tom Ansell returns to the ring this Saturday after a challenging few months, and he wants the bout to be a big step towards challenging for titles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ansell fights Carl Turney at the famous York Hall in Bethnal Green, with the welterweight looking to return to winning ways after his first career defeat against Chris Adaway last time out.

The 26-year-old returns to the welterweight division after fighting at light welterweight last time out.

Ansell believes he's in good shape ahead of the fight and thinks he can challenge for titles at that weight class.

"I've gone up to welterweight again, back at the weight I think I'll win titles, I'm feeling strong, fit and sharp," he told CometSport.

"Training is going really well. I'm learning new things, I've been improving.

"Hopefully I can carry on improving before fight night and put on a classy performance for everyone."

Ansell admitted that he hasn't looked at his opponent, instead trusting the analysis of his coaching team.

"I don't do too much research on my opponent mainly because I'm the boxer and not the tactician.

You may also want to watch:

"My coach is the tactician so he tells me what I've got to learn and then I put it in to practice on fight night."

A return to the ring comes after a challenging few months, with his first career defeat followed by a cancelled bout due to illness.

"That was a horrible time," he admitted.

"I had a lot of family issues going on, I lost that fight and it just felt like everything came at once.

"I was finally getting back into the zone and everything, I had my fight coming up and then I came down with the flu.

"I was out for about two weeks, I wasn't allowed back in the gym so it was horrible.

"I've had a bit of time out but I've still been working. Everything happens for a reason so I'm looking forward to getting back in the ring and into title contention."

He will be roared on by his fans known as the Ansell Army at York Hall on Saturday, adding: "They are massive. Without them I wouldn't be able to fight.

"Their support is so overwhelming for me so I just want to give it back to them."

For tickets visit www.myfighttickets.com.

Ansell would like to thank his sponsors Light Corporation, Modern Networks, Macron Hertfordshire, Elite Vans LTD, Nick Ansell PT, Food 1, Consultancy, Red Lift Hire, BD Electrical Contractors, Bfuelled, Top Guard UK, Holts of Witham and The Wheatsheaf Hatfield Peveral.