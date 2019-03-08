Advanced search

Anniversary celebrations kick off in style at Chesfield Downs Golf Club

PUBLISHED: 07:16 08 June 2019

Past captains turned out for a special event as part of Chesfield Downs Golf Club's 25th anniversary. Picture: STEPHEN CORNELL

Archant

Former captains of Chesfield Downs Golf Club turned out in force to officially open the 25th anniversary celebrations of the senior section.

The weather was kind to the players with 14 of them having led the section at the Jack's Hill-based club.

And they each took charge of a team for the shotgun start of an 18-hole competition.

A spokesman for the club said: "Sadly some are no longer with us and others unable to play like Jim Crombie seen in his wheelchair. After the competition, everyone watched as the past captains took part in a one-putt challenge on the putting green, followed by a lunch.

"The very first captain John Metzger then gave a brief speech on how the section was originally formed."

In its life it has raised over £100,000 for charity and the curtain will come down on the anniversary festivities on December 9 at the annual Christmas lunch.

