Alex Revell knows exactly what Jobi McAnuff is experiencing ahead of Stevenage's game with Leyton Orient

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:15 AM March 9, 2021   
Jobi McAnuff in action for Stevenage

New Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff in action for Stevenage. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Alex Revell knows exactly how Jobi McAnuff will be feeling ahead of Stevenage's trip to Leyton Orient.

The 39-year-old former Stevenage midfielder took over as player-manager of the O's last week following the sacking of Ross Embleton.

Jobi McAnuff Of Leyton Orient and Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient with Stevenage skipper Scott Cuthbert in the first match between the two teams this season in October. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

It is the same journey that Revell himself took on just over a year earlier and the Boro boss says it took some time to get used to his new surroundings and responsibility, a journey where the importance of solid support became paramount.

He said: "I got on really well with Ross so I’m gutted for him, he’s a really good guy, but Jobi will be in there and trying to put his own plans in place. 

"It’s tough when you take the hotseat, I don’t think anyone ever truly realises what it is like. 

"But it is so important you have strong people around you and I have that at Stevenage. 

"They just want to help me and the club grow and that is something I know Jobi will do as well."

Stevenage FC
Stevenage News

