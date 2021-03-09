Alex Revell knows exactly what Jobi McAnuff is experiencing ahead of Stevenage's game with Leyton Orient
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Alex Revell knows exactly how Jobi McAnuff will be feeling ahead of Stevenage's trip to Leyton Orient.
The 39-year-old former Stevenage midfielder took over as player-manager of the O's last week following the sacking of Ross Embleton.
It is the same journey that Revell himself took on just over a year earlier and the Boro boss says it took some time to get used to his new surroundings and responsibility, a journey where the importance of solid support became paramount.
He said: "I got on really well with Ross so I’m gutted for him, he’s a really good guy, but Jobi will be in there and trying to put his own plans in place.
"It’s tough when you take the hotseat, I don’t think anyone ever truly realises what it is like.
"But it is so important you have strong people around you and I have that at Stevenage.
"They just want to help me and the club grow and that is something I know Jobi will do as well."
