Stevenage's Alex Revell nominated for March manager of the month in League Two
- Credit: DANNY LOO/TGS PHOTO
Alex Revell has been nominated as manager of the month for March in League Two.
The Stevenage boss guided his team to four wins and two draws in their six games during the month.
And they conceded just two goals in this period to maintain their unbeaten run, which now stands on 12 having won one and drawn one in April.
This is Revell's first full season as a manager and after the turmoil of the summer, when an 11th-hour reprieve kept their Football League status intact, the charge up to the fringes of the play-off race has been nothing short of remarkable.
He will be up against Derek Adams of Morecambe, Ian Evatt of Bolton Wanderers and Barrow's Rob Kelly.
Morecambe scored 11 goals and picked up 13 points in March as they continue to mix it in the play-off places while Barrow and Kelly won four on the bounce to pull away from relegation before two successive defeats, the second at the Lamex.
Only Bolton, under former Barrow boss Ian Evatt, have enjoyed a better run of results than Stevenage.
Most Read
- 1 What can I do and what opens when COVID lockdown rules ease on Monday, April 12?
- 2 More than 65,000 illegal cigarettes seized in Stevenage
- 3 'A needless drain on resources' - fly-tippers strike at refurbished garage site
- 4 Foster child's loving act has carer close to tears
- 5 Support offered to Stevenage businesses ahead of reopening
- 6 Hospital doctor's concern over middle class priority as waiting lists grow
- 7 Lionel Wallace appointed as new Hertfordshire High Sheriff
- 8 17 reasons why Stevenage isn't as bad as critics claim
- 9 Concerns grow as 'huge boat' blocks off parts of River Hiz
- 10 Recycling centre closed after long queues block road
Their March record matched their February one, five wins and one draw and included crucial wins over promotion rivals Cambridge United and Forest Green Rovers.
The judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, ex-Sunderland striker Don Goodman; communications director of the EFL, Mark Rowan, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.
The winners of the manager and player of the month awards across all three divisions will be announced on Friday.