Stevenage's Alex Revell nominated for March manager of the month in League Two

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:01 AM April 7, 2021   
Alex Revell, manager of Stevenage FC

Alex Revell of Stevenage has been nominated for League Two manager of the month for March. - Credit: DANNY LOO/TGS PHOTO

Alex Revell has been nominated as manager of the month for March in League Two. 

The Stevenage boss guided his team to four wins and two draws in their six games during the month. 

And they conceded just two goals in this period to maintain their unbeaten run, which now stands on 12 having won one and drawn one in April. 

This is Revell's first full season as a manager and after the turmoil of the summer, when an 11th-hour reprieve kept their Football League status intact, the charge up to the fringes of the play-off race has been nothing short of remarkable. 

He will be up against Derek Adams of Morecambe, Ian Evatt of Bolton Wanderers and Barrow's Rob Kelly. 

Morecambe scored 11 goals and picked up 13 points in March as they continue to mix it in the play-off places while Barrow and Kelly won four on the bounce to pull away from relegation before two successive defeats, the second at the Lamex. 

Only Bolton, under former Barrow boss Ian Evatt, have enjoyed a better run of results than Stevenage. 

Their March record matched their February one, five wins and one draw and included crucial wins over promotion rivals Cambridge United and Forest Green Rovers. 

The judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, ex-Sunderland striker Don Goodman; communications director of the EFL, Mark Rowan, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies. 

The winners of the manager and player of the month awards across all three divisions will be announced on Friday. 

