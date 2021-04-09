Stevenage's Alex Revell loses out to Ian Evatt of Bolton in manager of the month race

Published: 6:01 AM April 9, 2021

Stevenage manager Alex Revell missed out on being named manager of the month for League Two in March. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Alex Revell missed out on being named manager of the month despite a six-game unbeaten run through March.

The Stevenage boss earned his nomination after guiding his team to four wins and two draws in the 31 days, conceding just two goals in the process, shooting them up the table.

However, the judging panel, comprising former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, ex-Sunderland striker Don Goodman; EFL communications director Mark Rowan and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies, opted for Bolton Wanderers' Ian Evatt to take the League Two prize.

The Trotters had an equally impressive sequence through March, winning five of their six games with the only blemish a 1-1 draw with Bradford City on March 6.

Player of the month was Matt Jay of Exeter City.

Elsewhere Watford's Xisco Munoz took the best boss in the Championship while Alex Mowatt of Barnsley was the star player.

In League One both honours were scooped up by Gillingham, Steve Evans named manager of the month while Vadaine Oliver was the player of March.