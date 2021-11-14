Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Manager Alex Revell and Stevenage part ways after poor run

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:26 PM November 14, 2021
Alex Revell (right), as well as assistant Dean Wilkins, has been relived of his role as manager of Stevenage.

Alex Revell has been relieved of his duties as manager of Stevenage.

The 38-year-old, along with assistant Dean Wilkins, will officially stand down "from tomorrow".

In a statement on their website, the club and Revell "have today agreed that change is needed, and a new management team will be appointed".

The decision comes after just one league win in the last 14 games, a run that has seen them drop to fourth from bottom of the table, just two points from the relegation places.

Chairman Phil Wallace said: “Revs gave everything for the club and could not have worked harder.

"We expected a successful season and some performances early in the season were outstanding.

"However, that early promise has not been repeated in the league and we both agree it is time for a change.

"Our conversations have been dignified and highly professional. We both care for the club and want the best for the club.  

“We now need to see who is out there to form a new management team, but for the moment we have to focus on Tuesday’s FA Cup first round replay with MK Dons and decide how best to approach the game."

