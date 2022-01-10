Former manager Alex Revell makes shock return to Stevenage

Alex Revell has made a surprise return to Stevenage less than two months since being sacked as first-team manager. - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Former manager Alex Revell has made a shock return to Stevenage.

The 38-year-old was sacked from his role in the first team in November after just one win in 14 League Two games.

However, he is now helping out with the youngsters at the club academy.

Speaking in the programme prior to the 3-1 in over Walsall on Saturday, academy manager Robbie O'Keefe said: "Behind the scenes we have been busy making sure the group have all the support needed to give them every chance to succeed.

"Alex Revell has rejoined the academy and will work with Ronnie [Henry] and Chris [Agutter] on the pitch with the U18s and Luke O’Reilly has now joined us on a full time basis to work not only with the U18s but also our very talented schoolboy GK’s.

"The support from the board to be able to implement these changes has been incredible and it’s our job to make sure we underpin this support with producing players ready to jump in.

"Opportunity is everything and we have to make sure that the notion of when talent meets opportunity you get success comes true for the club."

"We move into the new year full of excitement, not only with two league titles to play for [with the U16s and U18s] but also pro contracts to earn.

"And earn is the correct word.

"It’s a tough world in League Two and in many ways getting the opportunity is very difficult and rare to get.

"When these opportunities come along our job is to make sure our players are ready and can be trusted to step up and make the transition seamlessly.

"It’s a big ask and first impressions are everything especially when due to the current environment the academy squad train away from the first team."