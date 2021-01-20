Hitchin schoolboy Alex Kirk signs professional deal with Arsenal

Published: 3:06 PM January 20, 2021

Former Knebworth FC and Stevenage District Schools' Alex Kirk has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal. - Credit: JONATHAN BRADY/PA

Former Knebworth Football Club junior and Stevenage District Schools' Alex Kirk has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal.

The ex-Hitchin Boys' School pupil was one of a number of youngsters to sign a deal with the Gunners this week.

In a statement on the Arsenal website, the club said: "The 18-year-old centre back has progressed through the academy age groups and is a regular for our U18 side.

"Alex is known for his calm composure on the ball. He has featured regularly at the back for our U18s this season and made his debut for our U23s in October.

"He has also trained with our first team several times.

"We congratulate Alex on his first professional contract and look forward to supporting him with his continued development."

He joins another recent HBS scholar, Watford's Ben Willmott, in reaching the pro ranks.

Arsenal already have Stevenage-born and former Marriotts School pupil Daniel Ballard on their books.