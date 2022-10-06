Strong start to new year for Abbey School's athletes and footballers

Abbey School's Year 5 and 6 cross-country runners did well at the first event of the year. - Credit: ABBEY SCHOOL

A school in St Albans has been celebrating some fantastic sporting achievements at the start of the new year.

Abbey School took a mixed team of Year 5 and 6 pupils to the first cross country meet of the new season at Colney Heath School.

The squad of Max, Lois, Fraser, Georgia, Harry, Bella, Zachary, Alexandra, Arthur, Elizabeth, Blake and Phoebe all produced fantastic performances with some recording personal best times.

Phoebe of Year 6 gets the special mention though after winning her race.

The girls of the Abbey School football team. - Credit: ABBEY SCHOOL

From cross-country running, the Grove Road-school then turned their attention to football with the girls' team playing their first ever match against Windermere School.

Deputy head Fiona Fraser said: "The girls played some lovely football, defended well and scored seven brilliant goals.

"Most impressively, the girls adapted to playing in different positions during the game as they were switched around to allow them all to defend and attack.

"As a result, there were six different scorers.

"The girls were so excited after their success and are looking forward to many more games."

The team was made up of Amelie, Bella, Vanessa, Charlotte, Lois, Elizabeth, Clara, Tilly and Isabel.