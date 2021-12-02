NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11053618

Notice is hereby given that Ziba Food (Hitchin) Ltd has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect Ziba Food (Hitchin) LTD, Unit 1, 30 Market Place, Hitchin, Hertfordshire SG5 1DY. This application is for Sale of alcohol between the hours of 12.00 hours and 23.00 hours.

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing and Enforcement, P O Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW by no later than 21.12.2021. All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only.

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000.







