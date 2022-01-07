Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Wallace Books Limited
Notice ID: 11077065

Notice is hereby given that Nina Burn has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of Wallace Books Limited, 12-16 Eastcheap, Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire, SG63DE.

This application is for the sale of alcohol from the Café from Monday to Sunday from 09:00 – 17:00. And Monday to Sunday from 17:00 – 23:00 for special events. With a maximum capacity no greater than 70 people.

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing PO Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 1st February 2022.

All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk.

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000.

