Published: 12:00 AM November 14, 2020 Updated: 7:18 PM December 14, 2020

An application has been made by Total Global Management Services Ltd To the Licensing Authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises Licence for Total Global Management Services Ltd, 26 Wedgwood Gate, Wedgwood Way. Pin Green Industrial Estate. Stevenage. Herts SG1 4SU.

STEVENAGE BOROUGH COUNCIL PUBLIC NOTICE – LICENSING APPLICATION

LICENSING ACT 2003 Part 3,

Section 17 (5)

An application has been made by Total Global Management Services Ltd

The application includes proposals for

The Sale and supply of alcohol Mon–Sat 08.00hrs till 16.00hrs

Opening hours of the premises Mon-Sat 07.00hrs till 19.00hrs (for Employees only, Premises not open to the public)

The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Herts, SG1 1HN.

Please call 01438 242242 to arrange an appointment

Interested parties (e.g. people living in the vicinity) or Responsible Authorities (e.g. Police and Fire Brigade) can make representations at any time between 11th November 2020 and 8th December 2020.

All representations must be made in writing [including e-mail: licensing@stevenage.gov.uk or fax: 01438 242142]

It is an offence for anyone to recklessly or knowingly make a false statement in connection with a licensing application. The maximum fine on conviction is £5000