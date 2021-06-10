Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Toppesfield Ltd
Toppesfield Ltd of Toppesfield House, Hill View Business Park, Old Ipswich Road, Claydon, Suffolk, IP6 0AJ is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an Operating Centre to keep 15 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at Rush Green Farm, London Road, Hitchin, SG4 7PQ. 
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioners office. 

