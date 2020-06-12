Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Public Notices

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Published: 2:07 PM June 12, 2020    Updated: 8:19 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Notice is hereby given that Abdus Salam has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for variation of premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of the The Lancer Indian Cuisine, 14c High Street, Baldock, Herts, SG76AS.

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is hereby given that Abdus Salam has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for variation of premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of the The Lancer Indian Cuisine, 14c High Street, Baldock, Herts, SG76AS.

This application includes proposals to add Off sales to the premises licence (sell alcohol by retail to be consumed off the premises).

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 8nd July 2020.

You may also want to watch:

All relevent representations, including names and addressess, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Crash in High Street closes road
  2. 2 Driver dies after Baldock High Street crash
  3. 3 CCTV image released after purse and laptop stolen in burglary
  1. 4 Inquest into death of newborn finds Lister Hospital 'negligent'
  2. 5 'Every other call is from a parent desperate about their child' - How bereaved Herts parents hope to overhaul suicide prevention in the UK
  3. 6 COVID-19 cases soar above England's average
  4. 7 Documentary on William 'Bill' Taylor murder investigation airing soon
  5. 8 Our council leaders respond to Tier 4 measures
  6. 9 COVID-19 restrictions tighten over Christmas as county enters Tier 4
  7. 10 Appeal for information after driver dies in crash

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, maximum fine for which is £5,000.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 restrictions announced for Stevenage, North Herts and...

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Lovelace-Collins inquest: Coroner finds cause of death as road...

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon

Lister Hospital

Lister hospital responds to accessibility criticism from older patients...

Jacob Thorburn

person

Coronavirus

Academics say more than 2,300 workers in Stevenage could lose jobs as...

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus