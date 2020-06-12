Published: 2:07 PM June 12, 2020 Updated: 8:19 PM November 1, 2020

Notice is hereby given that Abdus Salam has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for variation of premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of the The Lancer Indian Cuisine, 14c High Street, Baldock, Herts, SG76AS.

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

This application includes proposals to add Off sales to the premises licence (sell alcohol by retail to be consumed off the premises).

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 8nd July 2020.

All relevent representations, including names and addressess, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk.

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, maximum fine for which is £5,000.