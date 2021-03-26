Public Notices

Notice ID: 10902227

THE LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR LICENCE

We STOTFOLD FOOTBALL CLUB of ARLESEY ROAD, STOTFOLD SG5 4HE are applying for variation of a Premises Licence/Club Registration Certificate If granted, the licence will enable the following to take place: provision of regulated entertainment consisting of LIVE/RECORDED MUSIC INDOORS AND OUTDOORS

Persons wishing to make representations in respect of this application may do so by emailing licensing@ centralbedfordshire.gov.uk within 28 days from the date of this notice.

A copy of the application is also held by Central Bedfordshire Council, Licensing Team may be viewed upon request.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a level 5 fine on the standard scale. Dated19-03-2021

