THE LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10894159

We of STOTFOLD FOOTBALL CLUB are applying for variation of a Premises Licence/Club Registration Certificate

If granted, the licence will enable the following to take place: provision of regulated entertainment consisting of LIVE/RECORDED MUSIC INDOORS AND OUTDOORS

Persons wishing to make representations in respect of this application may do so by writing to Public Protection, Central Bedfordshire Council, Watling House, High Street North, Dunstable LU6 1LF, within 28 days from the date of this notice.

A copy of the application is also kept at the above address and may be viewed during normal office hours.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine of which a person is liable on summary conviction is a level 5 fine on the standard scale.

Dated 25th February 2021