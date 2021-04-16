Public Notices
NOTICE OF EVENTS
Notice ID: 10914902
Take notice that music and entertainment events will be taking place at Stevenage FC, The Lamex Stadium, Broadhall Way, Stevenage, Herts SG2 8RH on the following dates:
Saturday 15th May 12:00-21:30
Sunday 16th May 12:00-21:30
Friday 21st May 14:30-22:30
Saturday 22nd May 12:00-21:30
Sunday 23rd May 13:00-22:00
Friday 28th May 14:30-22:00
Saturday 29th May 14:30-22:00
Sunday 30th May 14:30-22:00
Monday 31st May 12:00-22:00
Friday 4th June 17:30-22:30
Saturday 5th June 12:00-22:00
Sunday 6th June 12:00-21:30
*bill and running times are subject to change
A telephone complaints line will be in operation from 15th May. If you have any issue or concern, please telephone 07445034404.
Stevenage Football Club