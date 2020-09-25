Published: 11:00 PM September 25, 2020 Updated: 8:20 PM November 1, 2020

The Secretary of State gives notice of the proposal to make an Order under section 247 of the above Act to authorise the stopping up of an area of highway verge lying to the north of number 67 Lingfield Road at Stevenage, in the Borough of Stevenage.

PUBLIC NOTICE DEPARTMENT FOR TRANSPORT TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING ACT 1990

If made, the Order would authorise the stopping up only to enable development as permitted by Stevenage Borough Council under reference 20/00210/FP.

Copies of the draft Order and relevant plan will be available for inspection at Stevenage Borough Council, Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage SG1 1HN in the 28 days commencing on 17 September 2020, and may also be obtained, free of charge, from the address stated below by quoting NATTRAN/E/S247/4353.

Any person may object to the making of the proposed order by stating their reasons in writing to the Secretary of State at nationalcasework@dft.gov.uk or National Transport Casework Team, Tyneside House, Skinnerburn Road, Newcastle upon Tyne NE4 7AR, quoting the above reference. Objections should be received by midnight on 15 October 2020. Any person submitting any correspondence is advised that your personal data and correspondence will be passed to the applicant/agent to be considered. If you do not wish your personal data to be forwarded, please state your reasons when submitting your correspondence.

S Zamenzadeh, Casework Manager