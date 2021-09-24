Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Public Notices

Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984

Stevenage Borough Council
Notice ID: 1100975

NOTICE is hereby given that the Stevenage Borough Council in exercise of its powers under section 35C of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 and Regulation 25 of the Local Authorities Traffic Orders (Procedure) (England and Wales) Regulations 1996 has approved the following variation in parking charges in relation to the following Parking Places detailed below with effect from Monday 18 October 2021:

THE BOROUGH OF STEVENAGE (PRIMETT ROAD NORTH) (OFF STREET PARKING PLACES) ORDER 2010

Days and times

Maximum period of stay

Amount payable when a Retail Store Customer Driver until Sunday 17 October 2021

Amount payable when a Non Retail Store Customer Driver until Sunday 17 October 2021

Amount payable when a Retail Store Customer Driver from Monday 18 October 2021

Amount payable when a Non Retail Store Customer Driver from Monday 18 October 2021

Monday to Saturday between 6am and 4pm

Up to 1 hour

£ 0.00

£ 0.00

£0.00

Up to 2 hours

£ 0.00

£ 0.00

£1.50

Up to 3 hours

£ 0.00

£ 0.00

£1.90

Up to 5 hours

£ 5.00

£ 5.00

£5.00

Over 5 hours

£ 7.00

£ 7.00

£7.00

Monday to Saturday between 4pm and 6am

Up to 3 hours

£0.00

£0.00

£0.00

£0.00

Over 3 hours

£0.50

£0.50

£0.50

£0.50

Sunday at any time

Up to 3 hours

£0.00

£0.00

£0.00

£0.00

Over 3 hours

£0.50

£0.50

£0.50

£0.50

At any time

Charge for lost / damaged entry ticke

£7.00

£7.00

£7.00

£7.00

Tom Pike, Strategic Director Stevenage Borough Council Daneshill House, Danestrete Stevenage SG1 1HN 23 September 2021

