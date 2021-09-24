Public Notices

Notice ID: 1100975

NOTICE is hereby given that the Stevenage Borough Council in exercise of its powers under section 35C of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 and Regulation 25 of the Local Authorities Traffic Orders (Procedure) (England and Wales) Regulations 1996 has approved the following variation in parking charges in relation to the following Parking Places detailed below with effect from Monday 18 October 2021:

THE BOROUGH OF STEVENAGE (PRIMETT ROAD NORTH) (OFF STREET PARKING PLACES) ORDER 2010