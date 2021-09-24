Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984
NOTICE is hereby given that the Stevenage Borough Council in exercise of its powers under section 35C of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 and Regulation 25 of the Local Authorities Traffic Orders (Procedure) (England and Wales) Regulations 1996 has approved the following variation in parking charges in relation to the following Parking Places detailed below with effect from Monday 18 October 2021:
THE BOROUGH OF STEVENAGE (PRIMETT ROAD NORTH) (OFF STREET PARKING PLACES) ORDER 2010
Days and times
Maximum period of stay
Amount payable when a Retail Store Customer Driver until Sunday 17 October 2021
Amount payable when a Non Retail Store Customer Driver until Sunday 17 October 2021
Amount payable when a Retail Store Customer Driver from Monday 18 October 2021
Amount payable when a Non Retail Store Customer Driver from Monday 18 October 2021
Monday to Saturday between 6am and 4pm
Up to 1 hour
£ 0.00
£ 0.00
£0.00
|Up to 2 hours
£ 0.00
£ 0.00
£1.50
Up to 3 hours
£ 0.00
£ 0.00
£1.90
Up to 5 hours
£ 5.00
£ 5.00
£5.00
Over 5 hours
£ 7.00
£ 7.00
£7.00
Monday to Saturday between 4pm and 6am
Up to 3 hours
£0.00
£0.00
£0.00
£0.00
Over 3 hours
£0.50
£0.50
£0.50
£0.50
Sunday at any time
Up to 3 hours
£0.00
£0.00
£0.00
£0.00
Over 3 hours
£0.50
£0.50
£0.50
£0.50
At any time
Charge for lost / damaged entry ticke
£7.00
£7.00
£7.00
£7.00
Tom Pike, Strategic Director Stevenage Borough Council Daneshill House, Danestrete Stevenage SG1 1HN 23 September 2021