LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10878985

Notice is hereby given that Smoky Haus & Grill has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises License under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect to Peri-Peri & Burritos Ltd t/a as Smoky Haus & Grill, 19 Churchgate, Hitchin, SG5 1DN.

This application is for GRANT of a NEW Premises License for the restaurant/takeaway to be open from 12:00 – 03:00 every day and will be serving late night refreshments and alcohol, both on and off premises.

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P O Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 26/02/2021

All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000