Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Site Equip Ltd
Notice ID: 10863314

Site Equip Ltd of The Avenue, Lasham, Hampshire  

GU34 5SU is applying for a licence to use 1 Fen  

End, Stotfold SG5 4BA as an operating centre for 3  

goods vehicles and 0 trailers.  

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings)  

near the operating centre(s), who believe that their  

use or enjoyment of that land would be affected,  

should make written representations to the Traffic  

Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills  

Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within  

21 days of this notice. Representors must at the  

same time send a copy of their representations  

to the applicant at the address given at the top of  

this notice. A guide to making representations is  

available from the Traffic Commissioner's Office. 

