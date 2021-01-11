Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10863314

Site Equip Ltd of The Avenue, Lasham, Hampshire

GU34 5SU is applying for a licence to use 1 Fen

End, Stotfold SG5 4BA as an operating centre for 3

goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings)

near the operating centre(s), who believe that their

use or enjoyment of that land would be affected,

should make written representations to the Traffic

Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills

Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within

21 days of this notice. Representors must at the

same time send a copy of their representations

to the applicant at the address given at the top of

this notice. A guide to making representations is

available from the Traffic Commissioner's Office.