Public Notices
Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence
Notice ID: 10863314
Site Equip Ltd of The Avenue, Lasham, Hampshire
GU34 5SU is applying for a licence to use 1 Fen
End, Stotfold SG5 4BA as an operating centre for 3
goods vehicles and 0 trailers.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings)
near the operating centre(s), who believe that their
use or enjoyment of that land would be affected,
should make written representations to the Traffic
Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills
Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within
21 days of this notice. Representors must at the
same time send a copy of their representations
to the applicant at the address given at the top of
this notice. A guide to making representations is
available from the Traffic Commissioner's Office.