NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10947593

Notice is hereby given that Justin Douglas of Shhh Club Ltd has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect Lannock Manor Farm, Weston, Hitchin, Hertfordshire. SG4 7AL This application is for the following: Regulated entertainment - Saturday 7th August 2021 14:00 – Sunday 8th August 2021 01:00. Late night refreshment - Saturday 7th August 2021 23:00 – Sunday 8th August 2021 01:00.

Supply of alcohol (On the premises) - Saturday 7th August 2021 14:00 – Sunday 8th August 2021 01:00.

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P O Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 5th July 2021

All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts. gov.uk It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000