Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10922519

Rel Storage + Logistics Ltd of Rel House, Southgate Way, Orton Southgate, Peterborough PE2 6GP is applying for a licence to use Unit 6 Bowmans Trading Estate, Bessemer Drive, Stevenage SG1 2DL as an operating centre for 18 goods vehicles and 18 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

