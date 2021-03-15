Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

REL Storage + Logistics Ltd
Notice ID: 10894890

REL Storage + Logistics Ltd of Barnack House, Southgate Way, Peterborough, PE2 6GP is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 20 goods vehicles and 20 trailers at Rush Green Motors, London Road, Langley, Hitchin, SG4 7PQ. 
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre (s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must as the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office. 

Most Read

Exterior of St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans Magistrates Court

Man jailed for fraud after using dead mum's care payment card

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The play area in Bray Drive is believed to be the responsibility of a developer when it built homes

Coronavirus

Council explains why town's play areas must remain closed

Jacob Thorburn

person
Stand-up comedian Richard Herring

Lister Hospital

Comedian Richard Herring 'given hope of seeing kids grow up' after...

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Nu Future presents a COVID-secure event series featuring superb sounds at Stevenage's Lamex Football Stadium throughout May and June 2021.

Music

Football stadium set to host new socially distanced events series

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon