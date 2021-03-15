Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10894890

REL Storage + Logistics Ltd of Barnack House, Southgate Way, Peterborough, PE2 6GP is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 20 goods vehicles and 20 trailers at Rush Green Motors, London Road, Langley, Hitchin, SG4 7PQ.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre (s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must as the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.