Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Public Notices

Uptown Pizza

Published: 12:00 PM November 14, 2020    Updated: 7:20 PM December 14, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Notice is hereby given that Hmadah Slamah has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect Uptown Pizza, 151b Bearton Road, Hitchin Hefts SG5 1UB. This application is for premises licence to extend hours 23:00-00:00 Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 8th December 2020. All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts. gov.uk. It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police outside property in western road letchworth

Closure order granted after anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
sea shanty british pub singer songwriter

Video

Stevenage pub manager shares viral sea shanty

Jacob Thorburn

person
property listing stevenage

Gallery

Grade II listed farmhouse and equestrian facility near Stevenage up for...

Jacob Thorburn

person
Police in Ilford arrested the man on Tuesday. Picture: Archant.

Pair charged with drugs-related offences following county lines raid

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus