STEVENAGE BOROUGH COUNCIL

Published: 12:00 PM November 8, 2020    Updated: 7:15 PM December 14, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

LICENSING APPLICATION LICENSING ACT 2003 Part 3, Section 17 (5)

An application has been made by Postcode Radio Ltd 1. To the Licensing Authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises Licence for the SG1 Radio, 8 The Plaza, Stevenage, SG1 1 PF. The application includes proposals to : sell alcohol by retail Mon - Sun 12.00hrs - 00.30hrs provide regulated entertainment Mon - Sun 10.00hrs to 00.00hrs provide recorded music Mon - Sun 00.00hrs - 24.00hrs provide late night refreshment Mon - Sun 23.00hrs - 01.00hrs. Opening hours of the premises Mon - Sun 10.00hrs - 01.00hrs. The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Herts, SG1 1HN. Please call 01438 242242 to arrange an appointment. Interested parties (e.g. people living in the vicinity) or Responsible Authorities (e.g. Police and Fire Brigade) can make representations at any time between 31st October 2020 00 and 27th November 2020. All representations must be made in writing [including e-mail: licensing@stevenage.gov.uk or fax: 01438 242142] It is an offence for anyone to recklessly or knowingly make a false statement in connection with a licensing application. The maximum fine on conviction is £5000

