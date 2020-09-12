Rapley’s LLP

Published: 11:00 AM September 12, 2020 Updated: 8:20 PM November 1, 2020

The Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017 (as amended) Notice under Regulation 23A

Additional submissions in relation to the application, accompanied by an Environmental Statement, for outline planning permission with all matters reserved except access comprising “Residential-led development comprising approximately 700 residential dwellings (Use Class C3), approximately 500sqm of neighbourhood - level facilities (Use Classes A1, A2, A3, A4, A5), a new 2 FE primary school, open space, play space and other green infrastructure, associated accesses (vehicular, pedestrian, cycle) including a new primary access off Stotfold Road, with limited vehicular access from High Dane” at Highover Farm, Highover Lane, Hitchin, were submitted by Bellcross Homes to North Herts District Council on 08/09/2020. The additional submissions can be viewed online by searching application ref. 18/01154/OP via the Council’s online planning search function available at the following web address: https://www.north-herts.gov.uk/home/ planning/view-or-comment-planning-application. Electronic copies are also available on request by contacting info@rapleys.com . Anyone wishing to make representations about the further submissions should do so before the close of business on 10/10/2020 via the above web link or by email to planning.control@north-herts.gov.uk .