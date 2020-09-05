Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Public Notices

Keith Dennis Vehicle Solutions Ltd

Published: 11:00 AM September 5, 2020    Updated: 8:19 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Keith Dennis Vehicle Solutions Ltd of 222 Canterbury Way, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 4DN is applying for a licence to use JACKS HILL, GRAVELEY, SG4 7EQ as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

news@thecomet.net

Arrest made following reported assault at town centre hotel

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Addison House Stevenage

Nine new council homes to be completed next week

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Exterior of St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans Magistrates Court

Man jailed for fraud after using dead mum's care payment card

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The play area in Bray Drive is believed to be the responsibility of a developer when it built homes

Coronavirus

Council explains why town's play areas must remain closed

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus