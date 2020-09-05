Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Published: 11:00 AM September 5, 2020    Updated: 8:19 PM November 1, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE

MBDA UK Ltd has applied to Central Bedfordshire Council for assent for their site at Bedford Road, Henlow, Bedfordshire SG16 6EB to vary the site explosives licence for four buildings. Any person wishing to make representations in relation to this application may do so in writing by no later than 28 days from publication date to Jake Ramphal, Explosives Officer, Central Bedfordshire Council, Priory House, Monks Walk, Chicksands, Shefford, Beds SG17 5TQ or by emailing Jake. Ramphal@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk A full copy of this application may be viewed at the above offices between 10.00am and 4.00pm Monday to Friday (with prior arrangement due to social distancing measures).

You may also want to watch:

