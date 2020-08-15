Published: 11:00 AM August 15, 2020 Updated: 8:19 PM November 1, 2020

LICENSING APPLICATION LICENSING ACT 2003 Part 3, Section 17 (5)

An application has been made by Monshi Zakir Hossan To the Licensing Authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises Licence for 25 Queensway, Stevenage Herts SG1 1 DA. The application includes proposals to provide Late night refreshment: Opening Hours for the Premises - Mon-Sun 11.00hrs til 00.00hrs, (Delivery Only - Sun-Thurs 00.00hrs until 02.00hrs) (Delivery Only - Fri-Sat 00.00hrs until 03.00hrs) Late Night Refreshment - Sun-Thurs 23.00hrs til 02.00hrs, Fri-Sat 23.00hrs til 03.00hrs. The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Herts, SG1 1 HN. Please call 01438 242493 to arrange an appointment. Interested parties (e.g. people living in the vicinity) or Responsible Authorities (e.g. Police and Fire Brigade) can make representations at any time between 8th August 2020 and 4th September 2020. All representations must be made in writing, including e-mail: licensing@stevenage.gov.uk It is an offence for anyone to recklessly or knowingly make a false statement in connection with a licensing application. The maximum fine on conviction is £5000