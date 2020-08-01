Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Callum Ewen Transport Ltd

Published: 11:00 AM August 1, 2020    Updated: 8:19 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Callum Ewen trading as Callum Ewen Transport Ltd of 18 Cheviot Way, Stevenage SG1 6GP is applying to change an existing licence as folows: To add an operating centre to keep 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Vicars Grove Pit, Little Almshoe Lane, St Ippolyts, Hitchin SG4 7NP. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

