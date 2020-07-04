Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE -LICENSING APPLICATION LICENSING ACT 2003 Part 3, Section 17 (5)

Published: 11:00 AM July 4, 2020    Updated: 8:19 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

STEVENAGE BOROUGH COUNCIL

An application has been made by PAUL ROY CLINTON To the Licensing Authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises Licence for, The rear of 31 High Street, Stevenage, Herts SG13AU. The application includes proposals as follows: -Opening hours Monday - Thursday and Sunday 09.30 - 23.30; Friday and Saturday 09.30 - 00.30; Christmas Eve and bank holidays 09.30 - 00.30; New Year’s Eve 09.30 - 02.30 New Year’s Day. Sale of alcohol by retail Monday - Thursday and Sundays 10.00 - 23.00; Friday and Saturday 10.00 - 24.00; Christmas eve and bank holidays 10.00 - 24.00; New Year’s Eve 10.00 - 02.00 New Year’s Day. The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Herts, SG1 1 HN. Please call 01438 242242 to arrange an appointment Interested parties (e.g. people living in the vicinity) or Responsible Authorities (e.g. Police and Fire Brigade) can make representations at any time between 13th June 2020 and 11th July 2020. All representations must be made in writing [including e-mail: licensing@stevenage.gov.uk or fax: 01438 242142] It is an offence for anyone to recklessly or knowingly make a false statement in connection with a licensing application. The maximum fine on conviction is £5000

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Incredibly sad and shocked' - Family react as beloved Bella dies after...

Jacob Thorburn

person

Baldock Tesco store evacuated after fire breaks out

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Hertfordshire Constabularly | Updated

Man arrested in connection with suspected firearms incident

Jacob Thorburn

person

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Baldock Tesco Extra reopens following blaze

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus