PUBLIC NOTICE -LICENSING APPLICATION LICENSING ACT 2003 Part 3, Section 17 (5)

Published: 11:00 AM July 4, 2020 Updated: 8:19 PM November 1, 2020

STEVENAGE BOROUGH COUNCIL

An application has been made by PAUL ROY CLINTON To the Licensing Authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises Licence for, The rear of 31 High Street, Stevenage, Herts SG13AU. The application includes proposals as follows: -Opening hours Monday - Thursday and Sunday 09.30 - 23.30; Friday and Saturday 09.30 - 00.30; Christmas Eve and bank holidays 09.30 - 00.30; New Year’s Eve 09.30 - 02.30 New Year’s Day. Sale of alcohol by retail Monday - Thursday and Sundays 10.00 - 23.00; Friday and Saturday 10.00 - 24.00; Christmas eve and bank holidays 10.00 - 24.00; New Year’s Eve 10.00 - 02.00 New Year’s Day. The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Herts, SG1 1 HN. Please call 01438 242242 to arrange an appointment Interested parties (e.g. people living in the vicinity) or Responsible Authorities (e.g. Police and Fire Brigade) can make representations at any time between 13th June 2020 and 11th July 2020. All representations must be made in writing [including e-mail: licensing@stevenage.gov.uk or fax: 01438 242142] It is an offence for anyone to recklessly or knowingly make a false statement in connection with a licensing application. The maximum fine on conviction is £5000