Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10922410

PSC Grab Ltd of 117 Broad Oak Way, Stevenge SG2 8RB is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To add an operating centre to keep 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Diban Ltd, Opp Unit 12A, Hoo Farm, Kings Walden Road, Offley Hoo SG5 3ED

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

