REQUEST FOR INFORMATION CONCERNING OWNERSHIP OF:- Re: Land adjacent to 47 Aston End Road, Aston, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG2 7EX
Re: Land adjacent to 47 Aston End Road, Aston, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG2 7EX Notice is hereby given that we, being Property Risk Inspection Ltd, have an interest in the matter of group of trees located adjacent to 47 Aston End Road, Aston, Stevenage, Hertfordshire SG2 7EX and the nuisance in subsidence damage being caused to 47 Aston End Road, Aston, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG2 7EX.
We are attempting to identify the relevant land owners in order to discuss available management options to abate the said nuisance. If any person has any knowledge of the owner of this land or other responsible party could they please make such knowledge known to us at the address below. In the event that we are unable to discover the owner of the land within a period of 30 days of this notice, then we will seek to enter the land and carry out the management works required.
Contact: Craig Thomas Insurance Services Property Risk Inspection Ltd 2 The Courtyards, Phoenix Square Severalls Park, Wyncolls Road Colchester, Essex C04 9PE
Ref: 154714
Telephone: 01206 224783